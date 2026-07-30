K’Ogalo swoop into Cecafa Club semis with hard-earned win over Burundian champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2026 – FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia qualified for the knockouts of the Cecafa Club Championships with a 1-0 victory over Garde Republicaine of Burundi at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Thursday night.

New signing Paul Okoth continued with his bright start to life at K’Ogalo, scoring the winner early in the first half.

The Kenyans were then reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute after Alpha Onyango was given his marching orders for violent conduct.

With the other Group A match between APR and Vipers SC happening coincidentally, K’Ogalo were never sure of whether they would secure their place in the last eight.

However, a 2-1 win for the Rwandese giants ensured that Charles Akonnor’s charges would be topping the group and advancing to the next stage.