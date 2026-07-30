Who is backstabbing Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor?

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has accused unnamed individuals within the club of attempts to sabotage him.

The Ghanaian decried attempts to hound him out of the club despite winning the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title, last season.

“A lot of those issues, even from my early stages with Gor Mahia, when I came…but after a while you know who is doing this. There are people who are around you, they come and talk to you and laugh, but they stab you at the back. I know the kind of people who are doing this,” Akonnor said.

Despite his success with the record league champions, the 52-year-old has faced criticism on various occasions, particularly with his substitutions and game management in instances when K’Ogalo were trailing.

The murmurs of discontent have emerged once again in pre-season, with disatisfaction centering on a number of the club’s signings as well as their recent defeats to Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Vipers SC of Uganda.

The former Ghana national team tactician was particularly faulted for fielding a second-string side in Monday’s 1-0 loss to the Ugandans at the ongoing Cecafa Club Championships in Kigali.

Critics questioned why Akonnor chose to make wholesale changes to the starting XI that thrashed hosts APR 5-0 in their Group A opener — a decision that now leaves K’Ogalo desperately needing to win against Burundi’s Garde Republicaine in their final game on Thursday night.

Criticisms aside, Akonnor asked for more grace from the naysayers, noting that their actions are counterproductive to K’Ogalo‘s cause.

“Sometimes it’s not too good for the image of the club. People who are around the team, who claim they are in love with the club, in other words, try to destroy the team. If you do that, what do you want to achieve?” he said.

The former national team player, nonetheless, says his gaze remains fixed on taking Gor to the highest levels of continental competition.

“I am here to make sure Gor Mahia puts itself in a good situation. I am also here because of passion. I love what I do…so those things doesn’t really hurt me,” he said.

Akonnor added: “I’ve had a chance by God’s grace to coach the biggest teams. In Ghana, I’ve had a chance to coach the Black Stars and so you can imagine I’ve been through these kind of things. Passion and the love of the game always take you very far, so I’m not too bothered about it.”

The former Wolfsburg captain will have the chance to shut up his detractors with another five-star performance against the Burundian champions at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Thursday night.

A loss –or draw — however, will only increase the temperature of the hot seat that is the Gor Mahia head coach position as his enemies demand his head on a platter.