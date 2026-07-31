Tough luck for Kenyans as Australian Davies completes double at Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2026 – Kenya’s struggles in the long distance races at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow continued as none of its athletes made the podium in the women’s 5000 metres on Thursday night.

Caroline Nyaga was the country’s best performer in fifth position after clocking a season’s best (SB) of 14:54.00 as another Kenyan, Rebecca Mwangi finished 18th after timing 15:50.48.

Australian Rose Davies grabbed her second gold in a week, clocking a SB of 14:44.53 for the win

Fellow Australian, Jessica Hull took silver after running 14:45.01 — also a SB — as Scotswoman Megan Keith won bronze after finishing third in 14:49.10.

More to follow…