Woodwork curse, tears in Rabat, and the heartbreak of seven unconverted shots

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31, 2026 – Football can be a deeply poetic game, but tonight at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, it was simply cruel.

As the final whistle echoed across the stadium and the broadcast camera zoomed in on goalkeeper Lilian Awuor walking off the turf in tears, my heart sank right alongside hers.

From my couch I watched a team throw absolute everything they had at the screen. 16 shots. Two hit woodworks.

Pure, relentless pressing.

Yet, when the referee called time after seven agonizing minutes of added time, the scoreboard read Senegal 1-0 Kenya.

In a match where the Harambee Starlets desperately searched for their first-ever WAFCON victory, they ended up suffering the ultimate sucker punch.

The warning signs emerged in the 35th minute when Seynabou Mbengue broke the deadlock to give Senegal the lead.

Despite Kenya out-shooting Senegal in the early exchanges, the failure to put the ball in the back of the net came back to haunt Beldine Odemba’s side.

Whatever Coach Odemba said in the locker room at halftime, it worked, at least tactically.

The Starlets came out for the second 45 minutes like a team possessed, out-shooting Senegal 16 to 12 across the night.

Tereza Engesha was tormented by the frame of the goal, striking the woodwork twice, including on a heart-stopping one-on-one with the Senegalese goalkeeper.

Youngster Marion Serenge and skipper Mwanalima Adam carved out chances of their own, but the football gods simply refused to let the ball cross the line.

As the clock ticked down under the 20-minute mark, you could feel the panic setting in.

If not for Lilian Awuor between the sticks, the damage could have been sealed much earlier. In the 80th minute, Senegal launched a direct free-kick toward goal, but Awuor was completely alert to push it away.

Minutes later, she stood firm again to make a clutch save when Senegal nearly put the game out of reach.

When the camera panned to Coach Beldine Odemba on the touchline, her face said what every Kenyan fan was thinking: How is this ball not going in?

Even in stoppage time, after Fasila conceded a dangerous foul just outside the box, Senegal failed to convert the resulting free-kick.

A last-minute Senegalese corner drifted away as the official blew the final whistle.

With back-to-back defeats against Morocco (4-0) and Senegal (1-0), the reality is stark.

The Starlets sit at the bottom of Group A with zero points.

While their final group-stage match against Algeria on August 3 (11:00 PM EAT) still awaits, our mathematical chances of squeezing through as one of the best third-placed teams have shrunk to near-zero.

It is a painful outcome for a group that played with so much heart tonight. But even in defeat, seeing players like Awuor care this deeply proves that the passion for the shirt is real.

We hold our heads up, dust ourselves off, and prepare to fight for pride against Algeria.