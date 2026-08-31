Wandayi leads push to expand Ruto’s Nyanza support base

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – President William Ruto’s allies have opened a fresh political front in Siaya, stepping up mobilisation for his re-election just days after Governor James Orengo declared his intention to seek the presidency in 2027.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi led the charge on Sunday, calling on Siaya residents to increase voter registration and rally behind the President, while warning politicians seeking elective positions in the county that their political fortunes would be tied to their contribution towards growing the electorate.

The mobilisation signals an increasingly aggressive attempt by President Ruto’s allies to penetrate one of the traditional opposition strongholds, with the President’s development record and the size of Siaya’s voter population emerging as key weapons in the campaign.

Wandayi, a former opposition politician and Siaya political heavyweight, told residents that the county could only secure a stronger voice in national affairs by increasing its voting numbers.

“We must understand that going forward, our population and the number of votes we have will determine whether, as the people of Siaya, we have a seat at the national decision-making table,” he said.

The CS spoke during a thanksgiving service for the AIC Tieng’o Church Sanctuary at Ruma Secondary School in Rarieda, where a sizeable contingent of senior government officials joined the campaign for Ruto’s second term.

Wandayi directly linked voter registration to the presidential contest, urging residents to ensure they are registered ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“That voter registration will help us contribute to the victory in the presidential race,” he said.

He also issued a warning to politicians seeking elective positions in Siaya, saying they would have to demonstrate their commitment to expanding the electorate before seeking residents’ support.

“There will be no free lunch. If you want us to support you for elective position in this county, first and foremost, you must demonstrate that you are contributing actively towards voter registration,” he said.

“And numbers don’t lie. Numbers cannot lie.”

Orengo challenge

The renewed campaign comes at a politically sensitive time for Siaya following Governor Orengo’s declaration that he intends to make another attempt at the presidency in 2027.

The veteran politician’s announcement has placed Siaya at the centre of the emerging presidential contest and set the stage for a battle over the political direction of the county.

Wandayi, who backed Ruto’s re-election, said residents should support the administration because of projects being implemented in the county.

“We have got projects in this county, which you could not have seen if it were not for the leadership of President William Ruto,” he said.

“We have no regret. We must come together and support the President to get his second term.”

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol, who also attended the event, echoed the voter-registration message while taking aim at his boss.

Oduol accused Orengo of political theatrics and challenged him to openly pursue the presidency if he was serious about the ambition.

“We are used to those theatrics of Orengo,” he said.

His remarks are likely to sharpen the political contest within Siaya, where Orengo’s presidential ambitions could potentially put him on a collision course with leaders seeking to build a Ruto support base in the county.

Government pitch

The government team also sought to sell its development agenda, with Principal Secretary for Broadcast and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke highlighting digital projects in Rarieda and Bondo.

Isaboke said digital hubs established in the area were providing young people with opportunities to participate in the digital economy.

“The hubs in Rarieda and Bondo are serving hundreds of young people in the area and beyond,” he said.

He urged residents to register as voters and support Ruto in 2027.

Other Principal Secretaries at the event Regina Ombam (Trade), Cyril Odede (Public Investment and Asset Management), Dr Boniface Makokha (Economic Planning), Carren Ageng’o (Children Affairs) and Dr Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) also backed the President’s re-election bid.

Nyando MP Jared Okello added his voice to the campaign, urging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to remain focused on preparations for next year’s election.

“I want to invite the chairperson of IEBC to stay put, never to be dissuaded. He should remain focused, keep his eye on the ball, and deliver credible polls next year that will see President Ruto begin his new second term in office,” Okello said.

He declared that he and his supporters had chosen Ruto and would not change course.

“We have chosen to go with William Ruto. You can talk to us after 2047, after all shall have been done. But for now, we are going with President Ruto and we are not turning back,” he said.

Bondo MP Gedion Ochanda and Migori Senator Eddy Oketch were also present.

The coordinated appearance by Cabinet and Principal Secretaries, alongside elected leaders, points to a deliberate effort to consolidate the government’s political presence in Siaya as the 2027 contest takes shape.