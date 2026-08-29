Winnie Odinga: I’ll seek advice from Ruto and Uhuru as I chart political path

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – EALA MP Winnie Odinga has signalled that her political ambitions will not be determined solely by her family name, saying she would prioritise the interests of voters even if it means breaking from political convenience.

The daughter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said she was aware of the political legacy she had inherited but insisted that any decision on her future must be guided by the expectations and frustrations of the people she seeks to represent.

“As much as I enjoy what my father built, I cannot ignore the will of the people I want to represent. They still have anger and frustrations. The decision on me running cannot be an Odinga for the Odingas’ sake,” she said.

Winnie said she would be prepared to pursue her political convictions independently if circumstances forced her to choose between political convenience and what she believes is right.

“If the time comes and there is a decision on whether to pick the comfort of convenience or what I stand for or believe in, I will always pick the latter. If that means I will walk alone, then I will,” she stated.

Her remarks point to an attempt to carve out an independent political identity while acknowledging the influence of the Odinga name, which has shaped Kenyan politics for decades.

Winnie also sought to distinguish herself from the political rivalries and longstanding feuds associated with her father’s political career, saying she was not interested in inheriting his enemies.

“I don’t have beef with anybody or trying to inherit enemies, but I am trying to inherit my father’s friends,” she said.

Her comments come amid heightened political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, with questions continuing to surround the political direction of the opposition and the future of the broader Azimio political establishment.

On her relationship with her father and his current political role, Winnie acknowledged that Raila remains the leader of his political party but said his reduced presence in frontline politics had left questions over the extent to which he would participate in her political journey.

“He is a party leader of his party. He has taken a back seat from front-row politics, so I don’t know how involved he wants to be or is choosing to be,” she said.

Despite this, Winnie said she would still seek her father’s counsel, while also expressing willingness to engage President William Ruto for advice.

“I will definitely meet him for guidance and advice. If he will be happy to meet me, I’d love to sit with him. I’d love to sit with President Ruto for advice. I am not antagonistic or a starting-with-war person,” she stated.

Her comments suggest a political approach centred on consultation and engagement rather than confrontation, even as she weighs her next political move.

The remarks also underline the balancing act facing Winnie as she seeks to leverage the political capital associated with the Odinga family while establishing a political identity distinct from her father’s long career.

For Winnie, the decision on whether to enter elective politics appears increasingly framed not simply as a question of family succession, but as a choice between political inheritance and what she believes voters want.