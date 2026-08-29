MOH steps up dengue response in Garissa, Wajir as cases hit 1,678

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – The Ministry of Health has intensified its response to dengue fever in Garissa and Wajir counties, with 1,678 cases reported as authorities maintain heightened surveillance to contain transmission.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the Ministry would sustain its vigilance despite no new cases being reported in the latest county updates.

“Sustained surveillance remains essential before interruption of transmission can be verified,” Muthoni said.

As of August 26, Garissa had recorded 1,583 cumulative reported cases, while Wajir had 95 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Garissa accounts for the bulk of the reported infections, with Dadaab recording 1,276 cases, followed by Garissa Township with 251 and Fafi with 56.

Five suspected deaths have been reported in Garissa — four in Garissa Township and one in Hagadera.

In Wajir, Wajir East accounts for 85 of the 95 confirmed cases. Children and adolescents aged between six months and 15 years account for 46 cases, representing 48.4 percent of the county’s confirmed infections.

The Ministry has fully activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and stepped up surveillance, active screening, investigation and reporting of suspected cases.

Health facilities in affected areas have been placed on high alert, while suspected dengue samples are being referred to the national reference laboratory for confirmation.

The Ministry is also strengthening case management and infection prevention and control measures, alongside community engagement and public awareness.

Dengue is mainly transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes, which commonly bite during the day and breed in small collections of stagnant water.

Muthoni urged households, institutions and communities to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying, scrubbing and tightly covering water-storage containers at least once a week.

She also urged residents to dispose of bottles, tins, tyres and other items that can collect water, clear blocked drains and take measures to prevent mosquito bites.

“The Ministry urges households, institutions and communities to … prevent daytime mosquito bites and encourage early healthcare seeking,” she said.

Residents are advised to use mosquito repellent, wear long clothing and use window and door screens, particularly during the day, while protecting children from mosquito bites.

People experiencing fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting or rash are advised to seek medical attention promptly.

The Ministry has also cautioned against using aspirin or ibuprofen to manage fever in suspected dengue cases because they may increase the risk of bleeding. Paracetamol should be used for fever as directed by a health professional.

Muthoni said the Ministry would continue working with county governments, health facilities, community health teams and partners to maintain clinical readiness, laboratory confirmation, vector control and timely public information.