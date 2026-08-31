Kindiki Urges CoG, Nurses’ Union to End Strike Over Health Service Disruptions

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged the Council of Governors (CoG) and the nurses’ union to urgently resolve the ongoing strike, warning that prolonged disruption of health services could undermine Kenya’s development agenda.

Kindiki called on the two sides to return to negotiations and reach an agreement that addresses the concerns of nurses while ensuring that Kenyans continue to access essential healthcare services.

The Deputy President said health services are critical to the country’s social and economic development and should not be allowed to remain disrupted for an extended period.

“We must urgently resolve the nurses’ strike because disruption of health services hurts our development agenda.”

Kindiki urged the Council of Governors and representatives of nurses to prioritise dialogue, noting that industrial disputes should be addressed through negotiations rather than prolonged disruption of essential services.

“The Council of Governors and the nurses’ union must sit down, engage and find a solution that will allow health services to resume normally.”

The nurses’ strike has affected service delivery in public health facilities, with patients facing disruptions in accessing treatment and other essential medical services.

Counties are responsible for the delivery of most public health services under Kenya’s devolved system, making the CoG a key party in negotiations with health workers.

Kindiki said both sides have a responsibility to protect the interests of patients while addressing the grievances raised by nurses.

“Our focus must remain on the welfare of Kenyans. We cannot allow disagreements to continue affecting patients who depend on public hospitals for essential services.”

The Deputy President further emphasised the need for a negotiated settlement that would provide a sustainable framework for resolving outstanding issues in the health sector.

The intervention comes amid continued pressure on county governments and health workers’ representatives to reach an agreement and end the disruption.

Kindiki said restoring normal operations in public hospitals should remain an urgent priority, warning that continued disruption of healthcare services would have wider implications for the country.

“Healthcare is at the heart of our development. We therefore need all parties to act with urgency and responsibility and ensure that services are restored.”

The Deputy President’s call adds pressure on the CoG and the nurses’ union to conclude negotiations and provide relief to patients affected by the strike.

The government has continued to emphasise dialogue as the preferred approach to resolving labour disputes in the health sector, with stakeholders expected to work towards an agreement that safeguards both healthcare workers’ interests and uninterrupted service delivery.