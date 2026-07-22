Makau Mutua Congratulates Duncan Ojwang on Nomination as IPOA Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Constitutional law scholar Prof. Makau Mutua has congratulated Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu following his nomination by President William Ruto to serve as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

In a statement shared on social media, Mutua described Ojwang as a distinguished legal scholar, saying he is well qualified to head Kenya’s premier police oversight institution.

“I heartily congratulate Dr Duncan Ojwang Oburu for his nomination by His Excellency the President William Ruto to be Chairperson of IPOA, Kenya’s premier policing oversight body. No one is more deserving or qualified for the position than Dr. Ojwang, a star legal scholar,” Mutua said.

The nomination places Ojwang at the helm of the agency mandated to provide civilian oversight of the National Police Service by investigating complaints of police misconduct, monitoring police operations, and promoting accountability within the service.

If approved through the required appointment process, Ojwang will assume leadership of IPOA at a time when the authority continues to play a central role in investigating allegations of excessive use of force, deaths in police custody, and other complaints against law enforcement officers.

His nomination has attracted attention within legal and governance circles, with supporters pointing to his academic and legal credentials as key strengths for the role.