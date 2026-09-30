15-Year-Old Baringo Boy Shot Dead With Arrow While Hunting With Teenagers

BARINGO, Kenya, Sep 30– Police in Marigat, Baringo County, have launched investigations after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot with an arrow while hunting with a group of teenagers in Kibele area.

The deceased, identified as Francis Toroitich, was a Grade Eight pupil at Kimorok Primary School and a resident of Kibele Village in Kimorok, Kimalel Location.

According to a police report, Toroitich was among teenagers hunting in the Kibele area on September 28 when he was struck by an arrow.

His father, Paul Tomoto, reported the incident to police at Marigat Police Station at about 3pm after being informed by his son, Alex Toroitich.

Police officers who visited the scene at Enap Kokoyo area, about 10 kilometres west of Marigat Police Station, found the boy’s body lying in a pool of blood near a river bank.

Officers recovered two bows and eight arrows at the scene.

Police also reported recovering a blood-stained arrow without its head, while two other arrows were found on the ground a few metres from the body.

The deceased had a visible injury slightly below his right ear, where police believe the arrow struck.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with investigators working to establish how the teenager was shot and identify the person responsible.

The body was moved to the Baringo Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the suspect.

The case has been recorded as a murder investigation at Marigat Police Station.