One dead, several injured after Dreamline bus crashes into trailer on Mombasa road

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 23 – At least one person has died and several others were injured after a Dreamline passenger bus collided with a trailer along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway near Taru and Mackinnon Road on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on September 23, with the bus reportedly ramming into the trailer, leaving its front section extensively damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fatality was among passengers travelling in the VIP section of the bus.



Images from the scene showed the front of the bus crushed against the trailer, with passengers trapped inside the wreckage as motorists and emergency responders joined efforts to rescue them.

One man was reportedly trapped inside the bus and bleeding, prompting an urgent rescue operation. Police officers at the scene used Land Cruisers to evacuate some of the injured passengers to nearby health facilities, while others were assisted out of the wreckage.



The accident caused disruption along the busy highway as emergency teams worked to remove the wreckage and assist those affected.

The circumstances leading to the collision were yet to be established, with police expected to investigate whether factors such as speed, overtaking or mechanical failure contributed to the crash.

The Nairobi-Mombasa Highway is a major transport corridor linking the capital to the Coast and carries heavy passenger and commercial traffic, including long-distance buses, trailers and trucks.

The latest crash comes amid a series of serious accidents reported on Kenya’s major highways in recent weeks.

On September 13, five people died following a collision involving an Easy Coach bus and a private vehicle at Kikopey along the Gilgil-Nakuru Highway.



The Taru-Mackinnon crash also comes weeks after another collision involving a Dreamline bus and a Super Metro bus near Kinungi on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, in which several passengers were injured.

