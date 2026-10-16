Gachagua Explains Absence From Raila’s First Anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained his absence from the first-anniversary commemorations of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he was in the United States attending a previously scheduled programme.

Gachagua said he had received an invitation from Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, to attend the commemorations but was unable to honour it because of his prior commitment.

In a statement marking the anniversary, the former Deputy President thanked Ida for inviting him to join the family and other leaders in celebrating Raila’s life and legacy.

“Thank you Mama Ida Odinga for your invitation to me to attend the first anniversary of the Late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga,” Gachagua said.

He said his absence should not be interpreted as a lack of appreciation for the late former Prime Minister, whom he described as the father of Kenya’s democracy and a defender of citizens’ rights.

Gachagua instead used the anniversary to reiterate his admiration for Raila, saying the praise he had previously expressed during the former Prime Minister’s campaign for the African Union Commission chairperson position was sincere.

“Those words about Raila and Mama Ida came from my heart and I meant each and every word that I said on the day,” he said.

Gachagua also praised Raila’s political legacy, particularly his ability to build a strong political party and encourage supporters to elect quality legislators.

He said he was seeking to emulate that approach as he builds the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) into a formidable political movement.