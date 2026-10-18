Kenyan superstars Agnes Ngetich, Alex Mutiso break records at Tokyo Half Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 18, 2026 – World champion Agnes Ngetich continued her red-hot streak in 2026, with a course record at the Tokyo Half Marathon on Sunday.

The world record holder clocked 1:04:23 to cross the finish line first, ahead of fellow countrywoman, Tabitha Njeri, who came second in 1:08:27.

Japan’s Kazuna Kanemoto took the final podium place after timing 1:10:16 to finish third.

Ngetich’s latest feat comes close to a month after she cruised to a women-only world record of 1:05:15 in the 21km at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

The 25-year-old has only failed to win one race in the eight she has competed in this year.

She finished a disappointing 13th at the New York Half Marathon on March 15, clocking 1:10:25.

At the same time, in Tokyo, Alexander Mutiso led a clean podium sweep in the men’s race, stopping the clock at 59:51 — a course record for the Kenyan.

Kiprono Sitonik followed closely in second, clocking 59:55, whereas James Mutuku timed 1:00:07 to finish third.

Mutiso’s win was perfect redemption after missing out on the podium in his last race, at the Boston 10km road race in June where he finished sixth in 28:24.

The 2024 London Marathon champion also finished third at this year’s Tokyo Marathon in March, clocking 2:03:38.