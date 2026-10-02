KCB Rugby face KCB KOBS in ‘Sibling Rivalry’ friendly clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 2, 2026 – KCB Rugby will face Uganda’s KCB KOBS in a highly anticipated friendly match dubbed ‘Sibling Rivalry’ on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

The match will bring together two rugby clubs sponsored by KCB: KCB Rugby, representing KCB Bank Kenya, and KCB KOBS, representing KCB Bank Uganda, highlighting the bank’s commitment to using sport to strengthen connections in the region.

Speaking ahead of the match, KCB Finance Director and KCB Rugby Club Chairman James Mugo said:

“This is a celebration of the sporting relationship that connects KCB across East Africa. Through our continued investment in rugby, we are creating opportunities for players to compete, learn from each other and raise the standards of the game. We look forward to welcoming our colleagues from Uganda for what promises to be an exciting sibling rivalry.”

KCB KOBs are one of Uganda’s oldest and most decorated rugby clubs.

Founded in 1963 and based in Kampala, they’ve built a legacy that includes 13 Uganda Premiership titles, nine Uganda Cups, and multiple National 7s crowns, cementing their place among East Africa’s rugby giants.

They arrived in Nairobi on Thursday ahead of the weekend fixture.

On Friday, the Ugandan side held a captain’s run, visited the KCB TRM Branch and undertook a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity at the National Youth Service (NYS) along Thika Road, as part of their engagement programme during the visit.

The matchday programme will also feature a university rugby clash, with Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad taking on the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine in the curtain raiser.

This will set the stage for the main event, with KCB Rugby and KCB KOBS scheduled to kick off at exactly 4:00 p.m.

“We are excited to be coming to Nairobi and to play against our KCB siblings. It will be a good opportunity for us to assess where we are as a team, compete at a high level and build momentum ahead of the season. We are also looking forward to the activities around the match and experiencing the KCB family in Kenya,” KOBS centre player Ian Munyani said.

The ‘Sibling Rivalry’ fixture will also serve as an important launchpad for the 15s rugby season, providing teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations and match readiness ahead of the competitive calendar.

The 15s season in Kenya will subsequently gather momentum with the Impala Floodlit Rugby Tournament, scheduled for October 17, 24 and 31, 2026, at the Impala Grounds along Ngong