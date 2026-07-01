Indiza, Mediratta Lead Over 50 Local Pros PGK Equator Nyali Leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- Nyali Golf Club will host the fourth leg of the PGK Equator Tour over the weekend, with over 50 local professional golfers expected to compete.

The par-71 coastal course is set to provide a distinctly different challenge from the inland venues that hosted the opening three legs of the circuit, testing players with its unique conditions and playing environment.

Safaricom-backed Samuel Njoroge, who currently leads the standings with 2,017 points, heads into the tournament in excellent form and will be looking to extend his advantage at the top.

However, he is expected to face strong competition from veteran golfer Dismas Indiza of Kakamega, winner of the third leg at Limuru Country Club, who sits second with 1,890 points.

Fellow Safaricom-backed professional Mohit Mediratta, currently third with 1,580 points, will also be aiming to close the gap, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest in Nyali.

Home favourite Matthew Wahome will also be among the players to watch as he returns to familiar territory.

Wahome enters the tournament with renewed confidence following an encouraging performance at Limuru, where he recorded one of his strongest finishes of the season. He will be looking to capitalise on home-course advantage and mount a strong challenge for the title.

“I am pleased with how I performed at Limuru, especially after a challenging start to the season. That result has given me a lot of confidence as I head into Nyali, my home course,” said Matthew Wahome.

He added, “Competing at home comes with high expectations and added pressure, but I am optimistic about putting in a strong performance. I am looking to build on the momentum from the last leg and deliver an even better result this week.”

The Nyali leg also marks a significant milestone for the PGK Equator Tour, as it will be the first time the professional circuit is hosted at the club since the tour’s inception.

The second edition of the circuit has so far been staged at VetLab Sports Club, Thika Sports Club and Limuru Country Club, with eight more legs remaining on the calendar.

The PGK Equator Tour aims to develop Kenya’s professional golfers by providing regular, high-level competition while creating a pathway for players to earn valuable ranking points and qualify for major international tournaments.