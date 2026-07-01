Raymond Omollo tops new PS performance rankings

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration Raymond Omollo has emerged as the best-performing Principal Secretary in the latest Politrack Performance Matrix, beating more than 50 other senior government officials in a public ranking that measures how Kenyans view the performance of top civil servants.

The survey placed Omollo at the top with 75 per cent positive ratings, after 3,048 respondents said he was performing well compared to 1,011 who felt he was not, giving him a net score of +2,037 points from 4,059 evaluations.

The latest rankings put him ahead of Roads and Transport Joseph Mbugua, who came second with a net score of +1,762, while Sports PS Elijah Mwangi finished third with +1,650.

“Raymond Omollo is ranked as the best-performing Principal Secretary, receiving 75 per cent approval from respondents,” according to the Politrack Performance Matrix:

The survey recorded: Performing well: 3,048 votes (75 percent),not performing well: 1,011 votes (25 percent), net score: +2,037 and total evaluations: 4,059

Among those ranked lowest were: Juma Mukhwana (Industrialization), Silvia Museiya Kihoro (Wildlife), Mohamed Liban (Petroleum), Salome Wairimu Muhia (Correctional Services) and Caroline Wanjiru Karugu (East African Community Affairs)

They recorded more negative than positive evaluations, pushing them to the bottom of the rankings.

The Politrack Performance Matrix is based on public evaluations of Principal Secretaries and reflects how respondents perceive their effectiveness in delivering government services.

Although the rankings measure public opinion rather than official government performance audits, they provide a snapshot of which senior government officials currently enjoy the greatest public confidence.