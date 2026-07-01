Gachagua meets Wanjigi as 2027 opposition talks gather pace

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intensified consultations ahead of the 2027 General Election after hosting businessman and Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi at his Wamunyoro residence.

The meeting comes as opposition leaders continue efforts to build a united front aimed at challenging President William Ruto in the next election, with Gachagua describing the discussions as part of wider consultations on forming what he called the “6th Administration.”

Sharing details after the meeting, Gachagua said he had benefited from Wanjigi’s political experience and insights on government formation.

“Pleased to have held consultations with businessman Jimi Wanjigi who called on me at the Wamunyoro residence,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said the talks are part of ongoing engagements with different leaders and stakeholders as he seeks to build a broad political movement ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

According to the former Deputy President, no single individual can shape Kenya’s future alone.

“I have greatly benefited from his insights and experience in formation of governments. Consultations continue. God bless Kenya,” Gachagua said. On his part, Wanjigi described the meeting as an important discussion focused on Kenya’s future, saying leaders must put the country’s interests ahead of politics. “The liberation of Kenya demands that we all discuss ideas that put Kenya first. Great catching up with my brother Rigathi in his Wamunyoro residence,” Wanjigi said. He added that Kenya must pursue both political and economic freedom. “We must ensure Kenya becomes a sovereign state and economically liberated. It is good for kinsmen to gather. There is hope for Kenya,” he said.

Wanjigi, the leader of the Safina Party, has repeatedly criticised President Ruto’s administration and has publicly backed efforts to build a united opposition capable of defeating the Kenya Kwanza government in 2027.

Gachagua has also stepped up nationwide political consultations since leaving government, positioning himself as one of the key figures seeking to rally opposition leaders behind a single presidential bid.

The Wamunyoro meeting adds to a series of consultations Gachagua has been holding with political leaders, professionals and influential Kenyans as he works to shape what he says will be Kenya’s next administration.