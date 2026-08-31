Kenya Airways reports 6-hour flight delays, cancellations amid JKIA ATC strike

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Kenya Airways says it is experiencing flight delays of more than six hours at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to the ongoing industrial action by Air Traffic Control (ATC) workers.

The airline said the resulting flight backlog has forced it to reschedule and cancel some flights as it works to manage the disruption.

Kenya Airways advised passengers not to come to the airport unless they have a confirmed flight and urged customers to check their flight status through its website or KQ Mobile App.

“Passengers can also update their contact details through the airline’s Manage Booking platform to receive the latest travel notifications,” it pointed out in a statement.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience, saying the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

Customers who wish to change or reschedule their flights can do so without penalty, according to the airline.