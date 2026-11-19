Nov 19 – Bangladesh is facing a wave of arson attacks, bomb blasts and political violence across dozens of districts, with authorities blaming supporters of the banned Awami League as tensions rise over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina planned return.

At least 28 districts have reported incidents of violence over the past 10 days, including crude bomb explosions, vehicles being torched and attacks on homes and businesses belonging to supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The latest incidents have left several police officers and civilians injured, while a bus company helper was burnt to death on Wednesday morning after two buses were set on fire in the southern district of Pirojpur, authorities said.

The violence has intensified as the Awami League mobilises supporters for a nationwide shutdown on November 19, part of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies demanding the return of Hasina, who has been living in exile in neighbouring India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024.

Hasina has requested a new passport and identity card, saying she intends to return in December. The government has rejected her request, prompting protests by members and supporters of her banned party.

Political targets

The latest attacks have increasingly targeted political figures and property associated with the BNP, which is currently in power.

Late on Tuesday, an activist of the ruling party was allegedly killed by unidentified people during a protest near Hasina home district of Gopalganj, police said.

A crude bomb also exploded outside the Dhaka residence of Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury, while the home of a BNP lawmaker and shops belonging to BNP supporters in Gopalganj were set on fire, according to police.

The incidents have heightened fears of further attacks as political tensions rise ahead of the planned nationwide shutdown.

The violence comes as Bangladesh marks the anniversary of Hasina being sentenced to death. A local court convicted her a year ago of ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising that led to her removal from power in 2024.

Grameen Bank offices attacked

The unrest has also extended to financial institutions, with at least 37 Grameen Bank branches and offices targeted in arson attacks or attempted fires since November 10.

Fourteen additional offices were attacked since midnight on Tuesday, the bank said.

Grameen Bank was founded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who led Bangladesh interim government following Hasina ouster. Yunus has faced hostility from Hasina supporters.

The attacks on the bank have raised concerns over the targeting of institutions as the political confrontation intensifies.

Arrests as authorities move to contain unrest

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested at least 71 members of banned organisations, including the Awami League and its affiliated groups, over the past 24 hours, police spokesperson Niaz Mehedi said.

Authorities have also deployed hundreds of paramilitary troops across the country as security agencies attempt to contain the violence and prevent further attacks.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Tuesday accused Awami League leaders based abroad of inciting supporters to destabilise Bangladesh and torch property.

He said those involved in violence would be identified and prosecuted.

Awami League leaders, most of whom are in hiding, could not be reached for comment.

The party has announced a week-long programme of protests and rallies culminating in a nationwide lockdown on November 19, as it seeks to mobilise support for Hasina return.