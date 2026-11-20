NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Kenya’s Sh20 billion school feeding market could offer new business opportunities for local grain farmers, millers and food processors as efforts gather pace to increase the use of fortified whole-grain flour in meals served to schoolchildren.

The proposed shift would create demand for locally processed maize, sorghum and other grains, while positioning school feeding programmes as a potential driver of investment in agricultural production, milling and food processing.

A report titled Integrating Food and Health Systems in Africa: A High-Return Investment in Health, authored by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) with contributions from The Rockefeller Foundation, Solid’Africa and the Fortified Whole Grain Alliance (FWGA), identifies institutional food procurement as an important tool for connecting nutrition objectives with local agricultural value chains.

Across Africa, school feeding programmes reach more than 85 million children, creating a substantial institutional market for agricultural commodities and processed food products.

In Kenya, where maize-based foods such as ugali and uji form a significant part of school meals, increased procurement of fortified whole-grain flour could provide millers and processors with a more predictable source of demand while opening additional markets for grain producers.

Unlike refined flour, whole-grain flour retains the bran and germ, which contain dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals.

The report indicates that whole grains can provide between two and five times the micronutrient density of refined alternatives, depending on the grain and nutrients compared.

David Kamau, Managing Director of FWGA and one of the report’s authors, said improving access to nutritious foods requires solutions that are affordable and can be incorporated into existing diets.

“Across Low- and Middle-Income countries, millions of children still face the consequences of malnutrition and limited access to nutritious foods. At the Fortified Whole Grain Alliance, we are working to make fortified whole grains a practical and affordable solution that can improve diets and help children thrive,” Kamau said.

In Kenya, approximately 600,000 students across multiple counties already consume fortified whole-grain maize meal in school meals, either as porridge or ugali, through partnerships involving various stakeholders.

Expanding the initiative nationally would, however, require sufficient supplies of quality grain, processing capacity and competitive pricing to ensure that the nutritional improvements do not significantly increase the cost of school meals.

Evidence from Rwanda illustrates the potential of using institutional procurement to accelerate adoption.

A 2021 pilot involving 13,500 students found that 97 percent preferred fortified whole-grain maize porridge to the refined alternative.

The initiative subsequently expanded to more than 74,000 children across 81 schools, with parental approval reaching 99 percent. The Rwandan government has since started expanding fortified whole-grain maize meal in public schools, with close to 400,000 students currently consuming Kaunga prepared from the flour.

The BCG report estimates that a broader transition to whole-grain maize, unpolished rice and sorghum in Rwanda’s school feeding system could generate annual combined health, fiscal, economic and environmental benefits of between US$120 million (Sh15.5 billion) and US$155 million (Sh20 billion).