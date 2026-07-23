Britain moves Haraka Storm military drills out of Kenya after licence setback

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – The United Kingdom has relocated its planned Haraka Storm military exercise from Kenya after the licences required to conduct the training in Laikipia failed to materialise, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed.

The exercise, which had been scheduled to take place between September and November, will now be conducted in another country.

However, the British government stressed that the decision affects only the Haraka Storm exercise and does not signal an end to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) or the wider UK-Kenya defence partnership.

In a statement on Thursday, the MOD said it regretted the development but remained committed to continuing defence cooperation with Kenya.

“The UK highly values its relationship with Kenya, which is underpinned by mutual benefit, respect and cooperation. The UK-Kenya Defence Partnership is one of the great strengths of our relationship. Our joint training and operations with the Kenyan Defence Forces are keeping both Kenyan and British people safe,” an MOD spokesperson said.

The ministry said the necessary approvals required to conduct the exercise in Laikipia had not been issued by the Kenyan government.

“It is with regret that the necessary licences required to allow training to take place in Laikipia later this year have not been forthcoming. As a result, the planned training will now be conducted at an alternative location outside Kenya,” the Spokesperson said.

The MOD acknowledged that the cancellation is likely to affect businesses and communities in Laikipia County, where large-scale British military exercises typically generate demand for accommodation, transport, catering and other local services.

“We recognise the disappointment this decision will cause for those who would have benefited from the economic activity generated by the exercise. All UK training activity in Kenya is dependent on the permission from the Government of Kenya,” the Spokesperson said.

Despite relocating the exercise, Britain emphasised that its longstanding defence relationship with Kenya remains intact and expressed hope that future training activities would resume once the required approvals are secured.

“We remain committed to our defence partnership with Kenya and will continue to engage closely with the Kenyan Government to support the resumption of training in-country at the earliest appropriate opportunity.”

The British Army has maintained a training presence in Kenya for decades through BATUK, conducting regular joint exercises with the Kenya Defence Forces to enhance operational readiness, strengthen military interoperability and support local economies, particularly in Laikipia and neighbouring counties.

The Kenyan government had not publicly explained why the licences required for the Haraka Storm exercise had not been issued by the time of publication.