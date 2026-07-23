President Ruto Hosts 5,000 Artisans at State House, Announces Civil Servants’ Salary Increase

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – President William Ruto on Thursday hosted more than 5,000 artisans and mechanics at State House, Nairobi, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering workers in the informal sector and announced a salary increase for civil servants effective this month.

Speaking during the engagement with members of the Jua Kali sector, Ruto said the government recognises artisans and mechanics as key drivers of Kenya’s economy and will continue implementing policies aimed at expanding economic opportunities, improving working conditions and strengthening technical skills.

“The people who work with their hands every day are building this country’s economy. Our responsibility is to ensure they have the support they need to grow their businesses, create jobs and improve their livelihoods,” the President said.

Ruto noted that the informal sector employs millions of Kenyans and remains central to the country’s economic transformation agenda. He pledged continued government investment in programmes designed to improve access to affordable credit, modern workspaces, markets and skills development.

In a major announcement for public servants, the President said civil servants will begin receiving a salary increase from this month, describing the adjustment as part of the government’s efforts to improve workers’ welfare and cushion them against the rising cost of living.

The pay rise is expected to benefit thousands of employees across ministries, departments and state agencies.

The meeting brought together artisans and mechanics from across the country, underscoring the government’s renewed focus on strengthening the Jua Kali sector as a key source of employment, innovation and industrial growth.

The government is expected to provide further details on the implementation of the salary increment as well as additional initiatives aimed at supporting workers in the informal sector.