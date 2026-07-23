Murkomen rallies behind IG Kanja, says Kenya ‘safer than ever’ despite Gachagua’s attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has mounted a robust defence of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, dismissing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s personal attacks against the police chief while insisting that Kenya is experiencing its safest security environment in years.

Speaking during the handover of the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accreditation certificate to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Forensic Evidence Management Unit (FEMU) and the launch of the upgraded Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version at the DCI headquarters, Murkomen said Kanja remained fully capable of leading the National Police Service.

“There is no pending impeachment against you. It means that, as the Inspector General, you have the trust of the people of Kenya,” Murkomen told Kanja, in what appeared to be a direct response to sustained criticism from Gachagua.

Murkomen’s remarks came a day after Gachagua launched a fresh attack on Kanja during a television interview, alleging that the Inspector General held forged academic qualifications.

The former Deputy President claimed President William Ruto had privately told him that Kanja lacked genuine academic credentials and would therefore remain loyal to State House.

He further alleged that the President intervened during Kanja’s parliamentary vetting in 2024 to facilitate the acquisition of forged academic documents.

Neither President Ruto nor Inspector General Kanja has publicly responded to the allegations, and Gachagua has not presented evidence to substantiate the claims.

The Interior CS argued that major investments by President William Ruto’s administration in the security sector had significantly improved public safety, pointing to declines in terrorism, banditry and other forms of crime.

“Kenya is safer and more secure than ever before. There has never been a period with fewer incidents of terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities than now. The statistics speak for themselves,” Murkomen said.

He defended the government’s security record, noting that more than 3,000 suspects had been arrested following the violent protests witnessed in 2025, saying it was inaccurate to suggest that authorities had failed to act against criminal elements.

Murkomen also dismissed allegations made by Gachagua regarding alleged sexual assaults during the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, urging journalists to verify sensitive claims before publication.

He challenged medical professionals who reportedly treated the alleged victims to formally record statements with investigators to facilitate criminal investigations and ensure justice.

“If there are victims, the proper legal process must be followed so investigations can proceed,” he said.

The CS welcomed what he described as a shift by religious leaders in supporting the government’s anti-gang campaign, saying faith leaders who had previously criticised police operations were now backing efforts to dismantle criminal gangs.

“I’m happy that the bishops have changed their position and now want goons to be dealt with. We now have a national consensus that this issue must be dealt with,” he said.

Murkomen directed police commanders to intensify operations against criminal gangs, assuring officers of full government support in enforcing the law.

“Police, you know your job, and you have our support. Deal with these goons ruthlessly. It is your duty to make our country safe,” he said.

The CS also condemned Gachagua’s remarks describing some residents of the Mt. Kenya region as “traitors,” warning that such rhetoric risked fuelling ethnic profiling and political intolerance.

“The idea of profiling Kenyans as traitors is going to give birth to something else. He wants to recruit a militia before the election,” Murkomen said.

He called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take firm action against inflammatory political statements and any attempts to mobilise unlawful groups.

“I want to ask NCIC to take its mandate very seriously,” he said, warning that any illegal groups formed along ethnic or political lines would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The exchange marks the latest escalation in the political confrontation between the Kenya Kwanza administration and the former Deputy President, with security leadership increasingly becoming a focal point of the dispute ahead of the 2027 General Election.