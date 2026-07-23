Murkomen accuses Gachagua of plotting militia ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua of attempting to recruit a militia ahead of the 2027 General Election under the guise of protecting votes.

Murkomen’s remarks come after Gachagua said lessons from the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election had shown Kenyans that voting alone is not enough and that citizens must also protect their ballots until the final results are announced.

But the Interior CS claimed the former Deputy President’s statements were dangerous and amounted to a call to create illegal armed groups.

“I saw last night the guy giving excuses about Ol Kalou, saying young people will protect their vote and beat police officers. That is not an empty statement,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen said he knows Gachagua well and accused him of using the Ol Kalou by-election to prepare young people for violent political activities ahead of the next General Election.

“I know Mr. Gachagua very well. I have worked with him. He is a coward, but he is also dangerous.”

He alleged that Gachagua’s plan was to establish a parallel force disguised as vote protectors.

“What he’s trying to do is recruit a militia before the elections so that we will have a parallel system of militias purportedly protecting the vote. The truth is that he wants to use criminals to attack people he believes are traitors and those who do not support his politics.”

Murkomen warned young people against accepting any calls to join groups claiming they are protecting votes.

He insisted the government would not tolerate any attempts to create armed political groups ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We must not allow that, and we will not allow it.”

“To the young people who are going to be recruited in that direction, do not attempt it. It will be very difficult for you to operate in Kenya as a militia pretending to protect the vote. We will come for you, and we’ll come for you ruthlessly.”

The Interior CS also warned Gachagua that he would not be intimidated by repeated political attacks.

“Mr. Gachagua, I want you to look at me. You know me. That’s why you are panicking now and mentioning my name over and over. Try your jokes and you will see.”

Murkomen’s remarks followed Gachagua’s interview on KTN on Wednesday, where the former Deputy President argued that the Ol Kalou by-election had transformed how Kenyans should approach future elections.

According to Gachagua, the opposition successfully prevented alleged attempts to interfere with the vote, making Ol Kalou a model for the rest of the country.

“My message to the people of Kenya is that voting is not enough. You vote and protect the vote. We now have a template to share with the rest of the country on how to protect the vote,” Gachagua said.

The DCP leader further claimed that the opposition is ready to deploy dozens of teams across Kenya to train voters on safeguarding the electoral process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He also expressed doubts that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could deliver a free and fair election in 2027.

“They cannot deliver a free and fair election. Kenyans will have to come in.”

Gachagua also accused the government of using security agencies to intimidate voters during recent by-elections, claims that the government has consistently denied.