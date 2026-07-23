Murkomen orders ruthless nationwide crackdown on goons

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed police and detectives to intensify the crackdown on criminal gangs, saying Kenya has now reached a national consensus that goons must be dealt with firmly.

Murkomen said the problem of goonism has been exaggerated for political reasons but admitted that politicians have, over the years, used bodyguards and hired groups that later turned into violent gangs.

“I must assure the people of Kenya that this issue of goons and goonism is not as bad as being exaggerated. It is actually hyped around politics and politicians,” Murkomen said.

The Interior CS claimed that political leaders from across the divide have previously relied on such groups during political activities.

He singled out the 2024 anti-government protests, alleging that some politicians, including the impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, mobilised groups that later engaged in violence, including attempts to invade Parliament and attacks on businesses.

According to Murkomen, the government responded by arresting more than 3,000 suspects during the 2024 and 2025 protests.

“Over 3,000 goons were arrested. The courts released many of them on personal bonds or very small cash bail. We have been taking action,” he said.

Murkomen also claimed that some religious leaders had initially defended suspects arrested during the protests but were now supporting tougher action against criminal gangs.

He welcomed what he described as a change of position by church leaders, saying it had given police the public backing they needed to act decisively.

“I’m happy that the bishops have turned around. They now want goons to be dealt with. We now have public support from all quarters, including the religious sector.”

The Interior CS praised security agencies for operations carried out in Busia, Kitale, Nyeri, Meru and Kikuyu, saying the crackdown had restored calm in several areas.

He also defended the arrest and prosecution of individuals accused of organising violence, including a Member of Parliament who was charged with terrorism-related offences.

Murkomen insisted that security agencies should not be accused of targeting politicians whenever they enforce the law.

“Don’t lie that we have not been taking action. It is you who have been politicising this issue,” he said.

Murkomen urged politicians from all political parties to stop defending criminal gangs whenever arrests are made.

He directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to use all available resources and technology to dismantle criminal networks across the country.

“When we deal with goons, don’t come out and say they belong to your political party. The Inspector General is properly directed to ensure these people are dealt with ruthlessly.”

“You know your job. Please do your job. Protect our country from all these criminals. You now have the technology, we are supporting you and we want to buy more equipment. Make our country safe by dealing with these criminals and deal with them ruthlessly.”