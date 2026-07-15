Kenya eyes Sh646bn investments through planned carbon exchange

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 – Kenya plans to attract about $5 billion (Sh646 billion) in investments by 2028 through a planned carbon exchange and stronger rules for carbon trading.

The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) said the exchange would provide a regulated market where investors can buy and sell carbon credits generated from projects such as tree planting, renewable energy and other climate-related activities.

The initiative builds on the National Carbon Registry launched in February 2026, which records and tracks carbon credits produced in Kenya.

NIFC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mainda said the authority is working with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to establish the exchange and the required regulations.

Mainda said the NIFC aims to have about 150 firms operating within the centre by 2028, with a focus on attracting companies involved in sustainable finance, technology, financial services and regional headquarters.

The authority also reported growing investor interest in carbon markets and related sectors, with 15 firms certified in the last quarter and 14 more targeted during the current financial year.

Officials say the carbon exchange is expected to improve transparency and investor confidence in Kenya’s carbon market while supporting the country’s efforts to position Nairobi as a regional financial hub.