NIFC certifies 15 firms eyeing Sh25.9bn investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) has certified 15 new firms across financial services, fintech, artificial intelligence, healthcare, climate finance and investment management.

The new development is expected to attract more than US$200 million (Sh25.9 billion) in investment into Kenya.

The Authority said the newly admitted companies are projected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a regional financial hub and attract more international investors.

The certified firms include Bupa Global Insurance Limited, Etica Capital Limited, Giraffe Bioenergy Limited, Valor (Valr) Capital Limited, ReportsAI Limited, Afrex Technologies Limited, Onfon Mobile Limited, JPH Investments Limited and Nairobi Pesa City.

Others include Mzizi Court Limited, Uhuru Heights Limited, Zurit Consulting, Assnture Afrique Limited, BoC Technologies Limited and Africa First Exchange (A1X).

According to the Authority, the firms operate in sectors including private equity, venture capital, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital payments, carbon finance, investment management and capital markets.

NIFC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mainda said the latest certifications reflect growing investor interest in Kenya’s financial sector and the country’s regulatory framework.

“Every firm we certify is making a deliberate vote of confidence in Kenya’s future. Collectively, these firms are building the ecosystem that will define the next generation of finance in Africa where capital is mobilized, technology is commercialized.”

“Innovation is financed and sustainable investment thrives. That is precisely the future the Nairobi International Financial Centre was established to deliver.”

Mainda added that the Authority’s focus extends beyond registering firms to supporting investment into productive sectors of the economy.

The Authority said several of the newly certified companies are developing digital asset infrastructure, including cross-border payment solutions, tokenized securities and AI-powered financial services, while others are investing in carbon credit projects, bioenergy and afforestation initiatives.

The announcement comes as Kenya continues efforts to position Nairobi as a gateway for international investment into Africa through the NIFC framework, which offers incentives and regulatory support for qualifying businesses.

The Authority has also signed cooperation agreements with financial centers in Qatar, Kazakhstan and Morocco and recently welcomed Cabinet approval for Kenya to host the Secretariat of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), initiatives aimed at deepening the country’s links with global capital markets.