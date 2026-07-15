High Court Suspends IEBC Sanctions Against Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 15 – The High Court has suspended the enforcement of disciplinary measures imposed on Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament David Gikaria by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), pending the determination of a petition challenging the decision of the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee.

Justice Wilfrida Musyoka issued the temporary orders after certifying Gikaria’s application as urgent, observing that the dispute stems from conduct linked to the ongoing Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election and raises issues with implications for the country’s electoral processes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In directions issued at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, the judge ordered the legislator to serve the IEBC and the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee with the court documents within seven days. The two respondents were directed to file their responses after being served.

The court further stayed the implementation of the committee’s decision issued on July 14, 2026, until the matter is heard and determined.

The case will be mentioned on July 29, 2026, for further directions on its hearing.

Through his lawyer, Adrian Kamotho, Gikaria is seeking orders quashing the committee’s verdict, arguing that the proceedings were conducted in violation of his constitutional rights to fair administrative action and a fair hearing.

In court filings, the MP maintains that the committee proceeded with the hearing despite being informed that he had been admitted to hospital and was medically unfit to attend. He further argues that he was not accorded adequate time to respond to a cyber investigation report that formed part of the evidence relied upon in reaching the decision.

The sanctions stem from a finding by the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee that Gikaria breached the Electoral Code of Conduct over remarks allegedly made during a political rally in Ol Kalou.

The committee imposed a KSh2.5 million fine, ordered the MP to issue a public apology and retract the remarks at the IEBC headquarters, and directed that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration of possible charges under the Election Offences Act.

It also warned that failure to comply with its directives could result in additional penalties, including disqualification from contesting future elections.