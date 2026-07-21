Kenya moves to tighten seafarer protections as maritime sector aligns with global labour standards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — Kenya is stepping up efforts to strengthen protections for seafarers and boost its standing as a competitive maritime nation through closer enforcement of international labour standards, with government and international partners emphasizing that safeguarding workers’ rights is critical to the country’s shipping ambitions.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), on Monday opened a National Workshop on the Implementation of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC 2006), bringing together regulators, maritime industry players and labour stakeholders to strengthen compliance with the global treaty.

The workshop, being held at Travelers Beach Resort in Mombasa, is examining the legal framework, implementation tools, training resources and model provisions needed to fully domesticate and enforce the Maritime Labour Convention, widely regarded as the international “bill of rights” for seafarers.

Speaking on behalf of the KMA Director General, Director of Maritime Safety Julius Koech said Kenya’s growing role in global shipping demands stronger safeguards for maritime workers.

“As a nation with a long coastline, a strategic port at Mombasa, a growing seafaring workforce and aspirations to expand our footprint in global shipping, we cannot afford half measures when it comes to protecting our seafarers,” Koech said during the opening session.

He noted that effective implementation of the Maritime Labour Convention is essential not only for protecting workers but also for enhancing Kenya’s credibility as a maritime nation that meets internationally recognized labour and safety standards.

The workshop brings together key stakeholders from across the maritime sector to review practical approaches to implementing the Convention, including legal obligations, compliance mechanisms, capacity building and institutional coordination.

Officials said the discussions are expected to strengthen Kenya’s ability to meet its obligations under the MLC 2006 while improving working and living conditions for seafarers serving on ships operating under international standards.

KMA emphasized that stronger enforcement of the Convention will promote fair labour practices, improve occupational safety, enhance crew welfare and support sustainable maritime operations.

“The engagement is very important to the maritime industry since effective implementation of MLC 2006 supports fair labour standards, enhances seafarer welfare and promotes safe, compliant and sustainable maritime operations, ensuring that Kenya continues to uphold international maritime labour standards and safeguard the welfare of seafarers,” the Authority said.

The Maritime Labour Convention, adopted by the International Labour Organization, establishes minimum global standards governing seafarers’ employment conditions, wages, accommodation, healthcare, social protection and occupational safety.

It is considered one of the key international instruments regulating working conditions in the global shipping industry.

