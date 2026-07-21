EACC moves to reclaim Sh790mn Kisumu prison land, says 92 titles stem from alleged fraud

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 21- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched a major legal battle to recover 7.6 acres of Kenya Prisons Service land in Kisumu, valued at approximately Sh790 million, saying the property was allegedly fraudulently excised from public land and converted into private ownership.

The disputed land, located in Milimani within Kisumu City, is part of an original 16-acre parcel that had been reserved for the Kenya Prisons Service for staff housing and regional offices. According to the Commission, the property’s estimated value rises to Sh4.3 billion when existing developments are included.

The recovery action follows a petition filed by the Kenya Prisons Service in February 2022, which sought investigations into the alleged unlawful occupation, subdivision and alienation of the land.

Investigations by the anti-graft agency established that the property had been reserved for prison use under colonial-era planning instruments in the 1960s and was later reaffirmed in Government development plans in the 1970s as public land designated for prison infrastructure.

The Commission further established that the Kenya Prisons Service had already developed staff housing on the land before the alleged encroachment and subdivision occurred.

According to EACC, investigations revealed that around 1989, the then Assistant Minister for Home Affairs and Heritage allegedly acted in concert with other public officials to irregularly acquire about 7.6 acres of the property through fraudulent and unlawful processes.

The Commission alleges the acquisition was facilitated using forged and irregular documents, including a fake allotment letter and altered development plans.

Although the land was initially associated with plans to establish an educational institution, EACC says that public purpose was later abandoned and the property was instead diverted for private residential development.

The land was subsequently subdivided into 92 parcels and transferred to private individuals. The area is now fully developed and is commonly known as Winam Estate, also referred to as Grace Ogot Estate.

In the suits filed before the Environment and Land Court in Kisumu, the Commission is seeking the cancellation of all titles arising from the subdivision, declarations that the entire chain of transactions was illegal, fraudulent, null and void, and restoration of the land to the Kenya Prisons Service.

As part of the first phase of the recovery process, EACC has filed nine asset recovery suits targeting parcels within the disputed 7.6-acre portion.

“The Commission notes that this matter reflects a broader pattern in which public land reserved for essential Government functions has been unlawfully diverted into private ownership through abuse of office, fraudulent documentation and manipulation of land allocation processes,” the Commission said in a statement.

EACC reiterated that public land is held in trust for the people of Kenya and should only be allocated and utilised in strict compliance with the Constitution and applicable land laws.

The anti-graft agency said the court action forms part of its broader efforts to recover illegally acquired public assets and safeguard land reserved for essential government services.