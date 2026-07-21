South C Building Collapse Case: Court Vacates Arrest Warrant Against Accused

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – A Nairobi court has lifted a warrant of arrest that had been issued against one of the accused persons in the South C building collapse case after he presented medical evidence explaining his absence from a previous court session.

John Gombe Osike, through his lawyer Mutea Muthuri, told the court that he had been unwell and was therefore unable to attend the earlier proceedings.

Muthuri produced medical documents showing that Osike had sought treatment at a Nairobi health facility, where he was examined and declared unfit to attend court. The medical report indicated that he had been granted three days off duty and is scheduled for a medical review on July 22.

After reviewing the documents, the court found the explanation satisfactory and vacated the warrant of arrest, allowing Osike to continue participating in the proceedings.

The warrant had been issued during the previous mention of the case after Osike failed to appear in court.

At the time, prosecutor Nora Otieno successfully applied for warrants of arrest against the fifth to the tenth accused persons, arguing that they had failed to honour court summons without providing sufficient reasons for their absence.

However, while the court issued a warrant against Osike, it directed that summons be served on the other absent accused persons, requiring them to appear in court and respond to the charges they face.

The case stems from the collapse of a building in Nairobi’s South C estate, with several individuals charged over their alleged roles in the incident.

The matter will be mentioned on July 27 for further directions.