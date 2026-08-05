Murder probe deepens as autopsy confirms fatal stab wounds in road rage death on Mombasa Rd

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — A man accused of fatally stabbing a fellow motorist in a suspected road rage attack along Mombasa Road is now facing a murder investigation after a post-mortem confirmed the victim died from multiple stab wounds.

The autopsy found that Kennedy Ng’eno sustained about five stab wounds, including a fatal injury that penetrated his heart, supporting accounts that the killing followed a violent confrontation after a minor traffic accident.

CCTV footage obtained from the scene captures the suspect allegedly stabbing victim and another man multiple times during the altercation near Nyayo Stadium in the early hours of Saturday.

The footage shows three vehicles stopping along Mombasa Road at about 4.36am, before an argument escalates into a physical confrontation.

Moments later, the suspect is seen allegedly attacking one man before turning on Ng’eno, chasing him and repeatedly stabbing him with what the victims lawyers say was a sharp object.

CCTV footage obtained from the scene captures the suspect allegedly stabbing victim and another man multiple times during the altercation near Nyayo Stadium in the early hours of Saturday/CFM

Ng’eno collapsed at the scene and was rushed to hospital by friends several minutes later but succumbed to his injuries.

Family representative Malone Victor said the post-mortem confirmed the fatal injuries.

“After the autopsy, the doctor gave us the report that showed that Ken’s life was ended by a stab to his heart, which penetrated his heart. There were around five stab wounds and many more on his hand,” he said.

Family lawyer Gideon Kipyegon said witnesses saw the suspect armed with a knife during the confrontation.

“We have enough witnesses to prove that this case was a case of stabbing… All the witnesses who were present saw the knife. It’s only that the knife went with the perpetrator, and we hope that during the interrogation in court he will be able to produce the murder weapon,” Kipyegon said.

The prime suspect is being held at Industrial Area Police Station with detectives expected seek custodial orders on Wednesday to complete investigations.

Makadara DCIO Hassan Ahmed Abdullahi said investigators had been pursuing the suspect since the incident occurred on August 1.

“We’ve been looking for this guy. Now he has been arrested. He’ll be taken to court tomorrow for custodial orders so that we finish our investigations,” he said.

The vehicle linked to the fatal confrontation has since been impounded at the DCI’s Makadara offices as investigators continue processing forensic evidence.