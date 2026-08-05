Kenya Airways Cancels Cape Town Return Flight After Aircraft Suffers Tyre Burst

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 5 – Kenya Airways has cancelled its return flight from Cape Town to Nairobi after one of its aircraft suffered a tyre burst while landing at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

In a customer update issued on Tuesday, the national carrier said flight KQ784, which had departed Nairobi for Cape Town, landed safely at around 3:30 p.m. local time before experiencing the tyre burst during landing.

The airline said all passengers and crew remained safe, with the cabin crew responding in line with established safety procedures.

“Our crew acted in accordance with their safety training. All passengers and crew have safely disembarked and have been taken to the airport terminal,” the airline said.

Following the incident, Kenya Airways announced the cancellation of the return flight, KQ785, to allow engineers and technical teams to inspect and repair the aircraft before it resumes service.

The airline apologised to passengers affected by the disruption, saying the safety and well-being of its customers and crew remained its highest priority.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident has caused. We thank our customers for their patience, cooperation and support, and our crew for their professionalism,” the airline said.

Kenya Airways said it will contact all affected passengers directly to provide assistance and alternative travel arrangements, while its customer support teams remain available through its call centre, WhatsApp platform and social media channels.

The airline did not immediately indicate the cause of the tyre burst or how long the aircraft would remain out of service.