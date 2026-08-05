DP Kindiki Heads to Dar es Salaam for Continental Infrastructure Summit

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday departed for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, aboard a Kenya Air Force aircraft to represent Kenya at the Infra for Africa Forum 2026, a high-level continental summit focused on accelerating infrastructure investment across Africa.

The two-day forum, running from August 5 to 6 under the theme “A Decade of Impact: From Ambition to Delivery,” has brought together Heads of State, senior government officials, investors, development finance institutions, policymakers and private sector leaders to discuss financing and delivery of transformative infrastructure projects across the continent.

The event is convened by Africa50 under the patronage of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Kindiki is expected to outline Kenya’s infrastructure priorities and engage development partners and investors as the country seeks financing for strategic projects in transport, energy, housing, water, digital infrastructure and logistics.

The forum aims to mobilise long-term capital for infrastructure development while strengthening public-private partnerships to bridge Africa’s infrastructure financing gap, which continues to constrain economic growth and regional integration.

Discussions will also focus on accelerating project implementation and improving the bankability of infrastructure investments.

Kenya’s participation is expected to bolster the country’s efforts to attract investment into flagship projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), including roads, affordable housing, energy and industrial infrastructure.

The meeting also provides Nairobi with an opportunity to strengthen economic ties with investors and development finance institutions while positioning Kenya as a regional hub for trade, manufacturing and logistics.

Africa50, a pan-African infrastructure investment platform established by African governments and the African Development Bank, uses the annual forum to connect governments with financiers and private investors to fast-track the delivery of commercially viable infrastructure projects across the continent.