Kindiki warns against tribal politics, says Kenya belongs to all

NAIROBI, Kenya July 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for national unity declaring that Kenya belongs to all its citizens and warning leaders against promoting tribal politics for political gain.

Speaking during the official opening of the Kithimani Land Registry and issuance of title deeds in Yatta, Machakos County, Kindiki said the country must reject politics that seeks to divide communities, insisting that every Kenyan deserves equal treatment regardless of where they come from or how they voted.

The Deputy President’s remarks come just days after he also cautioned against attempts to split regions along ethnic lines, reinforcing the Kenya Kwanza administration’s message of national unity.

“Kenya is one. Our nation is one. All communities in Kenya are Kenyans. And this is their country. No one will be allowed to divide citizens along tribal, religious, or age lines,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki defended President William Ruto’s development agenda, saying government projects should never be determined by how people voted during elections.

According to the Deputy President, every region deserves roads, electricity, water, jobs and public services because all citizens are equal before the government.

“Every part of Kenya must get equal development,” he said, adding that it should not matter how people voted in the 2022 General Election.

He also argued that once elections are over, leaders have a responsibility to unite everyone instead of rewarding only their supporters.

“Whomever is elected becomes the leader for all of us,” Kindiki said.

Without naming anyone, Kindiki criticised leaders he accused of encouraging ethnic divisions, saying Kenya’s diversity should remain a source of strength rather than conflict.

“When you leave here and go to Western Kenya, you feel right at home. When you go to the Coast, you feel at home. When you go to Garissa, you feel at home. When you go to Meru, you feel at home. That is the Kenya we must build,” he said.

He maintained that no political agenda should be allowed to undermine national cohesion.

“This other foolishness, we cannot allow. And I assure you, we will not allow it. It is not possible,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President also challenged politicians to focus on policies and development instead of tribal mobilisation, violence and hate.

He said Kenyans should judge leaders by the solutions they offer on employment, infrastructure and economic growth rather than divisive rhetoric.

Kindiki further urged citizens from different political affiliations to live peacefully and respect one another, saying unity remains the country’s greatest strength.