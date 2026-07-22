Wahome backs Kindiki, calls for Mt Kenya unity ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya July 22 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome on Wednesday threw her weight behind Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, praising him as a hardworking leader and urging Mt Kenya communities to remain united, even as questions continue to swirl over his political future ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Machakos during the official opening of the Land Registry and issuance of title deeds, an event attended by Deputy President Kindiki, Wahome said the second-in-command had remained focused on delivering his responsibilities across the country.

“And the Deputy President is a real hard worker. Haven’t you seen this Kithure? Have you seen him everywhere? Listening to his boss,” Wahome said.

She added that Kindiki had been carrying out his duties faithfully wherever he had been assigned.

“If you look across the entire country, I see our Deputy President carrying out his duties properly,” she said.

Wahome’s remarks come at a time when speculation continues over whether Kindiki will remain President William Ruto’s preferred running mate in the 2027 elections.

The debate intensified after the ruling UDA party suffered defeat in the recently concluded Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, a contest many political observers viewed as a test of influence in the Mt Kenya region.

The loss fuelled claims that former Deputy President and DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua had tightened his grip on the region, raising fresh questions about Kindiki’s ability to help deliver votes for President Ruto in 2027.

Despite the growing political debate, Kindiki has repeatedly maintained that he remains focused on serving Kenyans and has expressed confidence in his place within the Kenya Kwanza administration and the next election cycle.

Wahome also appealed for unity among communities in the Mt Kenya and Eastern regions, saying they share deep historical and cultural ties that should be strengthened rather than divided.

“I told him, coming from that whole mountain area, that is all one thing. Gikuyu, Embu, Meru and Wakambawe are brothers and sisters. Shouldn’t we go on this journey together?” she said.

She urged leaders to focus on development instead of politics that divides communities.

“We are in government, and I hear you are also in government. The MP made a choice knowing that here there are people leading others astray, instead of leading citizens toward development,” Wahome added.