Petitioners accuse KWS of blocking court-ordered Nairobi National Park inspection

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has been accused of locking out petitioners and members of the media from a court-ordered inspection of Nairobi National Park, in the latest twist in a legal battle over developments inside the protected ecosystem.

The allegations were made by co-petitioners in a case filed by more than 4,600 Kenyans seeking to halt what they describe as unlawful developments within the park.

According to the petitioners, the Environment and Land Court on July 15 directed the Deputy Registrar to conduct a site inspection in the presence of all parties and prepare a report ahead of the hearing scheduled for July 23.

The petitioners claim that when they arrived at Nairobi National Park on Tuesday for the court-sanctioned visit, they were denied entry and confronted by masked, armed KWS security officers.

They further alleged that the officers attempted to eject them from the KWS headquarters despite the inspection having been ordered by the court.

The group also claimed that although KWS had invited journalists to cover the exercise, only one of their lawyers was allowed to accompany court officials into the park, while the remaining petitioners were kept outside until the inspection had concluded.

“There can only be one conclusion – KWS wanted to control the narrative and ensure the voice of Kenyans was not heard by the courts or the media while on site,” the petitioners said in a statement.

According to the group, they were only allowed into the park after court officials, KWS representatives, journalists and their sole legal representative had completed the inspection.

The petitioners accused KWS of undermining transparency, frustrating public participation and failing to fully comply with the spirit of the court’s orders.

“Yesterday’s incident is indicative of KWS’s continued lack of transparency, contempt for public participation and a disposition to use force when it does not get its way,” they said.

The group also linked the incident to what they described as the recent use of excessive force against peaceful protesters opposed to developments inside Nairobi National Park.

They urged the Environment and Land Court to reaffirm the rule of law by ensuring its orders are fully respected and that citizens are allowed to exercise their constitutional right to hold public institutions accountable.

The petition, filed by 4,642 Kenyans, was initially lodged at the Environment and Land Court in Kajiado on June 29 before being transferred to Nairobi on July 1.

It seeks orders stopping what the petitioners describe as illegal developments within Nairobi National Park. The matter is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.