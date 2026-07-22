‘Clean sheets is the goal,’- New Naibois signing outlines targets after departing Shabana

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2026 – New Nairobi United signing Wyclife Awiko believes his addition will tighten the backline and enhance the team’s trophy ambitions next season.

Awiko has promised to lay his life on the line to ensure as many cleansheets as possible as Naibois seek success on all fronts.

“Our biggest achievement in the coming season would be to win the league (FKF Premier League)…the Mozzart Bet Cup (FKF Cup). As a defender, the main goal is to ensure that we keep as many clean sheets as possible,” the towering centre back said.

Awiko was unveiled as Nairobi United’s latest signing at the beginning of the week, joining from Shabana for who he has been a rock at the back in the 2025/26 season.

The Kassagam Secondary School alumnus says he was enamoured by the vision presented to him by head coach Patrick Aussems, leaving no doubt in his mind about joining the Johnson Sakaja-owned side.

“It is a big team that has even played continental football. My hope is that we will keep soaring high. I signed because it is a good team that is going places…and I believe that my future is secure here. I know I will succeed here and even get better,” the left-footed centre back explained.

His addition to Naibois continues what has been a spending spree by the capital side, which will be playing in the topflight for the second straight season.

Other than bolstering the backline, Awiko will also be a portent aerial threat for his new employers, especially from set-pieces.

Apart from Awiko, Aussems has strengthened his defence with the capture of Harambee Stars custodian Farouk Shikhalo — formerly of Ethiopian giants St Georges.

They have also snapped up for KCB right-back Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu as well as ex-Migori Youth dangerman Syphas Owuor.