New Shabana player excites fans with ambitious targets after signing for Tore Bobe

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2026 – Should he walk his talk, Shabana fans will fall in love with Luis Ingavi.

The new signing has promised to score at least 10 goals at the end of the 2026/27 season as he seeks to win silverware with Tore Bobe.

“I’ll bring speed, and I’ll bring a couple of goals because that’s the biggest role I play. It’s scoring goals, helping the team to win. I’ve targeted to get more than 10 goals by the end of the season and also help my team to get as many wins as possible as we can,” Ingavi said.

The formerly United States-based forward is in no two worlds concerning his ambition with the new club.

“That’s the biggest thing that’s out there for each and every player, is to win trophies. Winning games doesn’t mean that big part of a player, but winning titles is the best part,” Ingavi said in an interview with the club’s media.

In an attempt to whet the fans’ appetite, the youngster has further offered a glimpse of what to expect when he steps onto the pitch for Shabana.

“I’d say (style of play) direct, forward play, and fast build-up,” he said.

The former national under 20 inked a new deal with Tore Bobe earlier in the week, donning the red and white of the Kisii-based giants after a stint with Montverde Academy in the United States.

Having topped the scoring charts for the Florida-based academy, the youngster was always bound to be a player in demand.

In the end, Ingavi revealed, the allure of playing in front of the Shabana faithful was too strong for him to resist.

“I am actually more than excited about it. I am ready to be there, to be in front of them and pushing myself, because they will be pushing me as well, to help them get the win and win the game for the team,” the Goseta Secondary School old boy said.

He added: “I have been attracted by the community, the coaching, the playing style, all of that has been one of my favourite things. To watch them play against other clubs, I’ve been really enjoying the game, really enjoying the way they play. So that also and also having a couple of good friends around the team makes me feel comfortable to be part of Shabana.”