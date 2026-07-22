The new region every 2027 camp wants

NAIROBI, Kenya July 22 – Kenya’s political battlefield appears to be shifting.

For months, the spotlight has largely been on Mt Kenya, with intense debate over who controls the vote-rich region following the fallout between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

But a new political calculation is emerging one with the Western Kenya region in the picture never mind its long elusive unity.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday held a strategy meeting with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi team ahead of a major tour of Western Kenya.

The meeting, held at Matiang’i’s Karen office, comes just days before the opposition caravan heads to Trans Nzoia on Saturday before culminating in a major rally in Bungoma on Sunday, where Sifuna is widely expected to formally declare his presidential bid.

In a statement after the meeting, Matiang’i said the discussions focused on strengthening coordination within the opposition.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening strategic coordination across the United Alternative Government and aligning our efforts as we continue to offer Kenyans a credible, principled and people-centered alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election.”

“We remain committed to regular consultations and purposeful engagement as we work together to restore accountable leadership, uphold constitutional governance and put our country firmly back on the path of national renewal.”

Sifuna, who has increasingly positioned himself as a national leader, also confirmed the meeting’s focus.

“Team has one, Term has one.”

Unlike regions where voting patterns have historically leaned heavily toward one side, Western Kenya has increasingly become a competitive political arena capable of influencing coalition arithmetic.

With Sifuna expected to officially launch his presidential bid on home turf in Bungoma, the region offers him an opportunity to consolidate his backyard before expanding his national appeal.

The timing also comes as opposition leaders intensify consultations aimed at presenting a united front against President William Ruto in 2027.

The latest Infotrak Voice of the People survey shows Sifuna is already among the country’s leading presidential hopefuls.

The poll places President William Ruto at 32 per cent, followed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 13 per cent, while both Edwin Sifuna and Fred Matiang’i each register 12 per cent support.

Another 18 per cent of respondents remain undecided, leaving the race wide open.

The numbers suggest that while Ruto currently leads, the opposition still has room to reshape the contest, particularly if undecided voters eventually rally behind a united candidate.