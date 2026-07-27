Wanza tactic proves costly, snatches defeat from jaws of victory at Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2026 – Kenya’s Diana Wanza clinched silver in the women’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday night, after a dramatic collapse in the last lap of the race.

Wanza clocked 31:50.13 to finish second, behind Australian Rose Davies who ran a season’s best of 31:39.32 to take gold.

Florence Niyonkuru of Rwanda bagged bronze after finishing third in 31:55.47.

It may have well been Wanza walking away with gold, having broken away from the rest of the pack with four laps to go.

The African champion created what seemed like an insurmountable gap and seemed destined to win her second title.

However, the Kenyatta University alumnus withered with about a lap and a half to go, which gave Davies the impetus to put on the afterburners to overtake her for gold.

Despite withering away, Wanza did just about enough to hold on silver — a just consolation for missing out on the top prize.

Other Kenyans in the race, Mirriam Chebet (32:12.97) and Rebecca Mwangi (32:36.12), finished seventh and 10th respectively.