Section of Muthaiga Golf Club Course closed after KFS claims it’s within Karura Forest boundary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – A section of the Muthaiga Golf Club course has been invaded by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), claiming it belongs to Karura Forest.

Confirming the development Tuesday morning, Muthaiga Golf Club captain Dennis Mwirigi announced that, following the invasion, the Front Nine (Holes No. 2–9) is not accessible to members until further notice.

“We wish to inform you that the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has invaded the course and taken over access to the Front Nine, from Hole No. 2 through to Hole No. 9. KFS is claiming that this section of the course falls within Karura Forest,” Mwirigi stated.

“The Board is seized of the matter and is trying its level best to resolve the situation as urgently as possible. In the meantime, the Front Nine (Holes No. 2–9) is NOT available or accessible for members’ use until further notice. Please note that the Range and parking are not affected. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience, understanding and cooperation as the Club works to resolve this matter,” the Captain added.

KFS deployed armed rangers with guard dogs, making it inaccessible to members.

The Club, one of Kenya’s oldest clubs, recently hosted the annual Patron’s Cup.