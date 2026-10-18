Burugu, Ndei claim top honours at NCBA Golf Series at VetLab

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 18, 2026 – Watson Burugu and Rachel Ndei claimed the top titles at the NCBA Golf Series qualifying leg held at VetLab Sports Club on Saturday, leading a field of over 200 golfers competing for places at the season-ending Grand Finale scheduled for November 28 at Karen Country Club.

Burugu carded 75 gross to win the Overall Men’s category, while Ndei returned 86 gross to claim the Overall Ladies’ title.

Both secured qualification for the Grand Finale, alongside the men’s and ladies’ runners-up, Steve Orinda and Joy Ndonga, who returned 75 and 90 gross, respectively.

In Division Two, Pratik Mandaliya won the men’s nett category with 67, while Grace Waiganjo claimed the ladies’ title with 65 nett.

Charles Omondi, NCBA Group Director of Corporate Banking (L) presents Racheal Ndei winner’s prize after emerging as the ladies overall winner of the NCBA Golf Series at VetLab Sports Club on Saturday.

Both secured places at the Grand Finale.

Woochul Lee won Division Three with 65 nett, earning qualification for the season-ending event.

Mathu Kiunjuri won the Junior category with 77 gross to also earn his slot at the finale, while Ashley Gachora took the Guest category with 76 nett.

Apollo Asol emerged as the Staff category winner with 65 nett.

Speaking at the event, Charles Omondi, NCBA Group Director of Corporate Banking said:

“At NCBA, we believe in supporting people as they pursue their ambitions, and the NCBA Golf Series provides a platform for golfers to compete, connect and continue developing their game. As we approach the Grand Finale, we are proud of the role the series plays in bringing together golfing communities across the country and supporting the continued growth of the sport, including opportunities for junior golfers.”

The VetLab tournament forms part of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series, which has brought golfers together at clubs across the country, providing opportunities to compete and earn places at the Grand Finale.

With the season approaching its conclusion, competition for the remaining qualification slots is expected to intensify.

The Grand Finale will feature a strong prize purse, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner and Overall Lady Winner each set to take home KSh130,000.

The male and lady runners-up will each receive KSh80,000, while the third-place finishers in the men’s and women’s categories will earn KSh50,000 each.

Fourth-place finishers will each receive KSh30,000, with the Junior Winner taking home KSh25,000.