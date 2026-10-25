Muigai, Gathogo top Nakuru NCBA Golf Series ahead of Sunshine Development Tour leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Peter Gathogo and Nyambura Muigai claimed the men’s and ladies’ overall titles, respectively, at the NCBA Golf Series qualifier held at Nakuru Golf Club on Saturday, attracting over 200 golfers for a day of competition.

The event also served as the Pro-Am ahead of the Sunshine Development Tour’s Rift Valley Championship, which tees off at the club from October 25 – 27.

Muigai, playing off handicap 19, carded 88 points to claim the overall ladies’ title, while Gathogo took the men’s title with 77 points off handicap 6.

Peter Gathogo in action at the NCBA Golf Series in Nakuru.

Mackton Wekhom­ba finished as the men’s runner-up with 82 points, followed by Nanu Hassanali in third place with 83 points.

Susan Gichuki finished as the ladies’ runner-up with 92 points off handicap 17.

In the other categories, Mikael Kihara won the junior title with 77 points, while Simon Kuria claimed the Division Two men’s net title with 39 points.

Esther Thuku won the Division Two ladies’ net category with 35 points, and Lawrence Terer took the Division Three net title with 42 points.

In the group competition, the team of professional Simon Njogu, Joseph Githiaka and Tobias Messo won with 118 points.

The team of professional Nelson Mudanyi, Pancras Kuria and Dr Ian Bett finished second with 111 points.

In the professional category, Simon Njogu finished first, followed by Nelson Mudanyi in second place and Celestin Nsanzuwera in third.

peaking at the event, Denis Isanda, NCBA Nakuru Branch Manager said the turnout reflected the continued enthusiasm for golf and the importance of creating opportunities for players to compete and connect.

“We are pleased to see over 200 golfers come together at Nakuru Golf Club for the NCBA Golf Series. Events like this give golfers an opportunity to test themselves, build relationships and enjoy the game. At NCBA, our Banking on Belief philosophy is about believing in people and supporting their ambitions, and our continued investment in golf is one of the ways we put that belief into action,” he said.

The Pro-Am now sets the stage for the Sunshine Development Tour’s Rift Valley Championship, which will run from 25 – 27 October at Nakuru Golf Club.

The event marks the tour’s debut at the venue and will bring together professionals and elite amateurs from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda for three days of competition.

David Ndungu, CEO of the Sunshine Development Tour, said hosting the championship in Nakuru was an important step in expanding the tour’s reach and creating more opportunities for golfers in the region.

“We are excited to bring the Sunshine Development Tour to Nakuru Golf Club for the first time. The Pro-Am has been a great way to bring golfers together ahead of the championship, and we look forward to three days of competitive golf featuring professionals and elite amateurs from across the region. We appreciate the support of NCBA and our partners in helping us grow the game and provide a platform for golfers to develop their talent,” Ndung’u said.