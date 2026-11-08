Kamau Beats 134 Golfers to Retain Great Rift Valley NCBA Golf Series Title

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 8, 2026 – Luther Kamau successfully defended his title at the Great Rift Valley leg of the NCBA Golf Series, claiming the Division One Men’s overall title for the second consecutive year as 134 golfers took to the course at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 8, Kamau returned a gross score of 75 to secure the top position in the Division One category, maintaining his winning form at the venue after last year’s victory.

Kevin Smith, playing off handicap 8, finished as runner-up with a gross score of 78, beating Frank Den Dulk who finished third on a score of 83, playing off handicap 10.

In Division Two, Steve Njoroge claimed the Men’s Net title with 34 points, playing off handicap 14, while Kate Kibiti took the Ladies’ Net title with 29 points off handicap 24.

Sandra Chege won the Division Three Net category with 21 points, playing off handicap 34.

Andre Mounif emerged as the Guest Winner after returning 42 points off handicap 24.

The Division winners and runners-up secured qualification slots for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, taking them a step closer to competing for the season’s top honours.

Speaking during the event, John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director, said the series had recorded a strong season, with the quality of competition and growing participation reflecting the increasing appeal of golf across the region.

“This year has been phenomenal. We have seen some really good golf, and we are looking forward to bringing the qualifiers together at the Grand Finale, where I am confident they will deliver some equally impressive performances,” he said.

Gachora added: “NCBA Golf keeps getting better and better. The tournament has grown significantly and now spans four East African countries, reflecting our ambition to support the development of the game across the region. We have also added more tournaments this year, and we intend to continue expanding the series in the coming seasons.”

The series now heads to Nandi Bears Golf Club on November 14 for the final qualifying round, where the remaining slots for the Grand Finale will be filled.

The NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale will take place at Karen Country Club on 28 November, bringing together qualified golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania to compete for the ultimate honours following a season of competition across the region.