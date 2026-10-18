Top Kenyan female rally driver Sheghu earns place among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Women

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Veteran Kenyan female rally driver Pauline Sheghu has been named among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Women for 2026 ahead of the fifth African Women Awards, scheduled for November 20 in Nairobi.

Sheghu, who serves as Corporate Communications Manager at the Geothermal Development Company (GDC), was recognised for her leadership, achievements and contributions to Africa’s growth and development.

She will receive a commemorative plaque and certificate during the prestigious red-carpet gala ceremony.

Speaking after the recognition, Sheghu dedicated the honour to women who dare to dream, challenge the status quo and create opportunities for others to succeed.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by this recognition as one of Africa’s 100 Most Influential Women at the 5th African Women Awards Kenya 2026. My sincere appreciation goes to the Executive Directors, Board of Directors, and Conveners for this prestigious recognition,” Sheghu said.

“This honour inspires me to continue championing women’s empowerment, breaking barriers, and creating opportunities for women to thrive, particularly in leadership, sports, and other spaces where women remain underrepresented. Together, we can build a more inclusive and equitable Africa. Thank you for this incredible honour,” she added.

Veteran Rally driver Pauline Sheghu

Sheghu has made her mark in Kenyan motorsport alongside co-driver Linnet Ayuko, with the pair becoming the first all-female Kenyan team to complete three consecutive editions of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally between 2023 and 2025.

The African Women Awards is a continental recognition platform that celebrates outstanding women leaders and achievers, connecting them through the SHE Achievers Network to promote networking, collaboration and business opportunities.

Rally star Pauline Sheghu.

The event is expected to bring together women leaders, government officials, diplomats, business executives and entrepreneurs, alongside current and former heads of state, ambassadors, traditional leaders and other influential personalities from across Africa.

The awards will also feature the She Connect Conference, which will explore how women are shaping the continent’s future through leadership, entrepreneurship, education, technology, innovation, governance and community development.

The conference will further highlight the importance of empowering women and girls, strengthening mentorship and collaboration, advancing economic and digital inclusion, promoting health and well-being, and inspiring purpose-driven leadership to build a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous Africa.