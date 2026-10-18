Swedish University Confers Honorary PhD on Kenyan Marathon Icon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The snowy Werve Rally tracks in Umeå, Sweden, lie over 7,200 kilometres away from Nakuru, Kenya. Yet, for veteran distance running star Dr Isaac Macharia Wanjohi, that vast geographical divide serves as the bridge for a 35-year promise centred on academic achievement and lifelong philanthropy.

His incredible journey began in 1991. At just 13 years old, the young boy faced the agonizing reality of lacking a meagre Ksh100 bus fare to travel from Nakuru to Nyahururu. His family had recently relocated to their ancestral home, leaving young Isaac behind with a neighbour until his school term at Jomo Kenyatta High School wrapped up.

When his designated guardian failed to provide the travel money, Isaac refused to beg. Instead, he chose to walk the grueling 58-kilometre journey alone.

After covering 40 kilometres on foot, a kind-hearted stranger in Subukia noticed the exhausted teenager and paid for the remainder of his bus fare.

That single act of kindness altered his worldview forever. Stepping off the matatu, he made a silent vow: whenever it was within his power, no child would ever have to suffer the physical exhaustion and indignity he experienced just to access an education.

Today, that pledge has materialized as the Kenswed Ecosystem, founded in 2012 in Kibiku, Ngong. Developed in partnership with international friends—including Swedish singer and 2015 Eurovision champion Måns Zelmerlöw and former Wimbledon doubles champion Jonas Björkman—Kenswed operates as a powerful engine for poverty eradication and youth empowerment.

Rather than basking in his own athletic accolades, Wanjohi shifts all attention toward this comprehensive community initiative. At its centre is Kenswed Secondary School, providing free, high-tier education to 400 vulnerable students.

In a touching nod to the unpaid Ksh100 bus fare of his youth, the institution covers complete travel expenses and school uniforms for every student, ensuring no child ever has to make that grueling 58-kilometre trek again.

For families capable of paying tuition, a sister institution named Kensvalley allows the broader community to grow together. The campus also houses the Kenswed Dental Hospital and Clinic—treating tens of thousands of locals—alongside a 24-hour Maternity and Girls’ Empowerment shelter designed to protect single mothers and young women in distress.

Additionally, the Kenswed TVET Institute imparts technical and digital skills. Among its groundbreaking projects is the Miale Solar Cooker, an eco-friendly cooking device created through a collaboration between Kenyan students and Swedish partners.

Furthermore, the MLearning Program (M_School), operated alongside Linköping University, utilizes solar-powered tablets to bring virtual learning to remote areas like Turkana, Tsavo, Mombasa, and Naro Moru. Wanjohi’s vision transcends borders: Kenswed alumni now study and work globally, including in Japan, while ongoing student exchanges with Swedish schools foster deep international ties.

This lifelong humanitarian commitment recently earned global acclaim.

On October 7, 2026, the accomplished athlete—whose stellar resume includes winning the Nagano Marathon twice, claiming four titles at the Bogotá Half Marathon, and clocking a personal best of 2:07:16 at the 2008 Dubai Marathon behind legend Haile Gebrselassie—faced a different kind of endurance test: delivering academic lectures before a panel of scholars at Sweden’s Linköping University.

The academic journey culminated when Professor Ulf Melin, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, officially conferred upon him an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (Doctor Honoris Causa).

Professor Melin presented the honorary degree to celebrate both Wanjohi’s athletic prowess and his extensive philanthropic contributions to education.

True to form, Dr Wanjohi bypassed his athletic trophies and racing records when addressing the academic gathering. Instead, he dedicated the honour to the collective efforts of Kenyan and Swedish benefactors who have laboured tirelessly to uplift marginalized lives.

Speaking under the evocative theme, “The only wealth that multiplies: A barefoot boy in rural Kenya, a partnership with Sweden,” he reflected on 14 years of compassion that crossed oceans and transformed thousands of futures.

His message was clear: true wealth is measured not by accumulated riches, but by the lives one inspires. On that day, Dr Wanjohi’s name stood alongside global luminaries such as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and child rights advocate Anna Petersson.

Yet, for Wanjohi, the ultimate prize is not a framed certificate from Sweden, but the thousands of young people walking confidently toward bright futures because a barefoot child from Nakuru decided to share his light.

Academic rigour is nothing new to Wanjohi. He graduated from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in 2009 with a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, and later earned a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management from the University of Nairobi between 2017 and 2020.

The tangible impact of this mission is evident in the global success stories of Kenswed graduates.

Among them is Josiah Kiarie, an alumnus from the 2012–2015 cohort who advanced to become a Google DeepMind Scholar and artificial intelligence researcher. Based in Nairobi as a Research Associate with AfriClimate AI, Kiarie applies advanced machine learning to weather forecasting.

Similarly, Daniel Ooko broke through regional barriers to pursue a Master of Science in Environmental Chemistry in Germany, while Doreen Kaugu overcame severe childhood poverty in rural Nyandarua to build a thriving career as an English and Literature teacher.

Beyond academics, the ecosystem has also cultivated elite athletic talent, establishing Kenswed, Kenvalley, and Riruta Primary as premier running nurseries in Nairobi. Prominent athletic alumni carrying this torch onto the global stage include Mary Akai, who has carved out a successful professional running career in Japan, and Ann Ndichu, a 26-year-old athlete who currently competes and serves under the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

This athletic foundation runs deep within Wanjohi’s personal life: he is married to Veronica Nyaruai, a former World Youth and Junior 3000 metres Champion and elite long-distance runner, anchoring their family legacy firmly in both sporting excellence and meaningful community service.