DPP approves prosecution of Treasury officials over alleged Sh1.57bn PROFIT fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Director of Public Prosecutions has approved the prosecution of National Treasury officials and business owners over the alleged misappropriation of Sh1.57 billion under the Programme for Rural Outreach of Financial Innovation and Technologies (PROFIT).

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said it had independently reviewed an inquiry file submitted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and established that there was sufficient evidence to charge nine suspects over the alleged loss of Sh1,569,582,338.20.

The suspects include three National Treasury officials and six business owners and company directors.

Those named by the DPP are PROFIT Programme Coordinator John Ngure Kabutha, National Treasury Head of Accounting Unit Namwel Moturi Motanya and Senior Accountant John Maina Muriithi.

The other suspects are Gladys Juliet Oroni, proprietor of Mawindo Enterprises, Brigs Agencies and Green Basil Agencies; Brian Kiprop Chepkarat, proprietor of El Konyinta Technologies; Ian Kwemoi Chepkarat, director of 020 Investments Limited and Vidi Vici Limited; Josephat Kamau Kamoshe, director of Blue Dart Agencies Limited; James Omwodo Ndai, proprietor of Ednas Agencies, Prozepp Technologies and Steeren Enterprises; and Jimmy Carter Odoyo Osodo, proprietor of Cadnic Investments.

The suspects are set to face charges including abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, uttering a false document, financial misconduct, acquisition of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

The DPP has directed that the suspects, together with the implicated companies and businesses, be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The prosecution decision follows investigations by EACC into alleged misappropriation of funds under the PROFIT programme, which was designed to expand access to affordable financing for small-scale farmers.

According to EACC, its investigations established that Sh1.569 billion was allegedly disbursed from the National Treasury Development Account to the programme before being channelled to private entities for goods and services that investigators said were never supplied or rendered.

The anti-corruption agency said the alleged scheme involved the use of false and forged documents to account for the funds.

Investigators also established, according to EACC, that an unauthorised bank account was opened in the name of the PROFIT programme at Kenya Commercial Bank, through which Sh175 million was received.

The agency alleges that the money moved through the account was subsequently laundered and embezzled, with a substantial portion allegedly withdrawn in cash.

EACC further said its investigations uncovered financial links between programme officials and some of the private entities that received the funds.

The commission had earlier arrested suspects in connection with the alleged scheme and forwarded its inquiry file to the DPP for consideration.

The prosecution approval now clears the way for the suspects and the implicated businesses to be formally presented before court, where the allegations will be tested and the accused persons will have an opportunity to defend themselves.

The alleged irregularities relate to the implementation of the PROFIT programme, which operated between the 2013/2014 and 2023/2024 financial years.

The programme was intended to improve access to affordable financial services for small-scale farmers and support financial innovation and technology in rural areas.

EACC has also indicated that its efforts will extend beyond criminal prosecution to the recovery of public funds and assets allegedly acquired through unlawful conduct.

The anti-corruption agency has said it will pursue recovery and forfeiture proceedings where investigations establish that public funds or assets were acquired through corrupt or other unlawful means.

The DPP said its decision was guided by its mandate to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations.

The office said it remained committed to safeguarding public resources and promoting integrity in public financial management.

The suspects have not been convicted of any offence. The allegations will now be subject to determination by the courts, which will assess the evidence presented by the prosecution before making a finding on their culpability.