Mbappe penalty steers France to World Cup round of 16 with win over Paraguay

PHILADELPHIA, United States, July 4, 2026 – World Cup favourites France were made to sweat to book their quarter-final place but Kylian Mbappe’s second-half penalty proved enough to help them past a resolute Paraguay in Philadelphia.

Paraguay limited the two-time winners to very few chances until substitute Desire Doue was fouled inside the box by Brighton’s Diego Gomez and referee Ilgiz Tantashev pointed to the spot after a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention.

Mbappe took the penalty and sent Orlando Gill the wrong way to ensure France’s progress, as he drew level with Argentina great Lionel Messi on seven goals in the tournament’s Golden Boot race.

The last-16 tie kicked off in extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to 38C, but it appeared to be no deterrent for France, who dominated possession from the start.

However, a disciplined Paraguay defence proved difficult to break down and that frustration was evident in the 36th minute when Mbappe lashed out after a foul on him by Andres Cubas.

Gustavo Alfaro’s side, who upset Germany on penalties in the last 32, defended resolutely during a cagey first half that ended goalless and with neither side registering a shot on target.

France showed greater urgency after the break and finally forced Gill into a save through Manu Kone’s effort from distance in the 54th minute – their first on target.

But it was not until Doue replaced Bradley Barcola on the left wing that Les Bleus found the moment they had been searching for.

The 21-year-old Paris St-Germain forward drove into the box and danced past a Paraguay defender before Gomez stuck out a leg to bring him down, allowing Mbappe to seal France’s place among the final eight.

More to follow.