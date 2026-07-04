Kenya Pipeline storm into KVF National League Finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4, 2026 – Defending champions Kenya Pipeline have booked their place in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s National League Finals after completing a 2-0 semi-final playoff series victory over the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The oilers sealed qualification in sets of 25–19, 25–23, 25–18 to take one more step towards a second successive crown.

Having also won the opening match 3-0 on Friday, coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges will now shift focus to the final on July 17-19.

Speaking after the encounter, Omondi praised his players for their resilience and unwavering commitment throughout a demanding schedule.

“The players put in a fantastic performance today. I am proud of the character and mental strength they have shown. They have come from competing in Rwanda, travelled to Mombasa, and are now back competing at the highest level in the national league. Despite the demanding schedule, they have remained focused, disciplined, and determined to win,” he said.

The tactician added:”Qualifying for the finals is a testament to their hard work and resilience.”

Kenya Pipeline will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Kenya Prisons and KCB Volleyball Club as they seek to defend their KVF National League title.